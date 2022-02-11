Generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account number using Aarogya Setu app

-
ALSO READ
Google extends Play Store billing deadline for developers to Oct 31, 2022
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Consumer spend on Apple, Google app stores to hit $133 bn in 2021
PM launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; digital health ID for citizens
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Big opportunity for healthtech startups
-
Aarogya Setu users can now generate their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number using the app.
"Now Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number can be generated on Aarogya Setu," said a tweet from the official account of the application.
Over 21.4 crore users of the application will now be able to create their 14-digit unique ABHA numbers using Aarogya Setu.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has currently generated 16.4 cr ABHA numbers. Aarogya Setu will help amplify this further.
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.
Aarogya Setu is a mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of relevant medical advisories to contain the spread of COVID-19 and can be downloaded from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU