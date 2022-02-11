BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital for cardiac check-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president was admitted to the City hospital here for a cardiac check-up on Friday. The president is in the city for the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction.

The 49-year-old Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to the hospital and a team of doctors are assessing his heart conditions. However, the City has not given any updates about his health, but it is believed to be a routine check-up.

Ganguly had twice been admitted to the hospital last year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.

Ganguly, who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the Omicron variant in January 2022. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested Covid-19 positive earlier this year.

