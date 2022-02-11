TRAI starts consultation on ways to promote telecom equipment manufacturing

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio complaints to Trai over Vodafone Idea new tariff plans
Trai's order paves the way for tariff hike by telecom operators
Trai invites views on framework to set up satellite gateway in India
Trai directs telcos to ensure only tariffs filed with it are offered
Trai's suggestion to waive RoW charges to reduce network rollout cost: COAI
-
Telecom regulator TRAI on Friday issued a consultation paper on promoting networking and telecom equipment manufacturing in India.
The detailed consultation paper seeks to take stakeholder views on existing concerns in networking and telecom equipment manufacturing, and examine measures that need to be taken to meet the demand of growing market both within the country and outside, TRAI said in a statement.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will also deliberate on measures required for transforming the telecommunication manufacturing landscape and establish the country as an export hub.
"TRAI has today issued the consultation paper on promoting networking and telecom equipment manufacturing (NATEM) in India," the statement said.
The growing number of data users and upcoming technologies like 5G, Internet of things, machine-to-machine communications are likely to fuel the networking and telecom equipment market growth.
This, in turn, provides tremendous opportunities for manufacturers to transform into global players.
"As envisaged in National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP-2018), if India's contribution to global value chains is to be maximized by focusing on domestic production, increasing exports, and reducing the import burden, then several policy initiatives will required to be taken," TRAI added.
TRAI has set March 11, 2022 as deadline for written comments, and March 25, 2022 for counter comments, if any.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU