Genome sequencing: Omicron found in 248 of 280 samples tested, says BMC

The civic body in Mumbai on Monday said 248 of the 280 samples sent for genome testing have been detected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said.

This was the eighth batch of samples, comprising 280 from civic limits and 93 from outside, that had been sent to check for the presence of Omicron, he said, adding that 21 samples had the Delta derivative and 11 samples were found with other variants of

As per the release, of the 280 samples from BMC limits, 96 or 34 per cent were of patients in the 21-40 age group, 79 or 28 per cent were in the 41-60 age group, 69 in the 61-80 age segment, 22 in the 0-20 segment and 14 or five per cent in the 81-plus bracket.

"Of these, 13 samples were of patients in the 0-18 age bracket, including two who were less than five years old. Four were in the 6-12 age group, and seven in the 13-18 age bracket. A total of 174 out of 280 patients were fully vaccinated, seven had taken the first dose and 99 were unvaccinated," an official said.

Of the seven who had taken only one dose, six had to be hospitalized, including two in the Intensive Care Unit, while 89 of 174 patients who were fully vaccinated had to be admitted in hospital. "A total of 76 of 99 unvaccinated patients had to be hospitalized, 12 required oxygen and five were in the ICU," he said.

Genome sequencing helps in understanding the difference between two variants of the same virus and makes treatment more effective, the official added.

