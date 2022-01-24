Genome sequencing: Omicron found in 248 of 280 samples tested, says BMC

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
India administers lowest number of coronavirus tests in a month
Mumbai sees 419 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; tests near 10 million mark
Molbio Diagnostics developing more tests for Truenat platform
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik reports 45 cases, 2 deaths; 38 recover
-
The civic body in Mumbai on Monday said 248 of the 280 samples sent for genome testing have been detected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said.
This was the eighth batch of samples, comprising 280 from civic limits and 93 from outside, that had been sent to check for the presence of Omicron, he said, adding that 21 samples had the Delta derivative and 11 samples were found with other variants of coronavirus.
As per the release, of the 280 samples from BMC limits, 96 or 34 per cent were of patients in the 21-40 age group, 79 or 28 per cent were in the 41-60 age group, 69 in the 61-80 age segment, 22 in the 0-20 segment and 14 or five per cent in the 81-plus bracket.
"Of these, 13 samples were of patients in the 0-18 age bracket, including two who were less than five years old. Four were in the 6-12 age group, and seven in the 13-18 age bracket. A total of 174 out of 280 patients were fully vaccinated, seven had taken the first dose and 99 were unvaccinated," an official said.
Of the seven who had taken only one dose, six had to be hospitalized, including two in the Intensive Care Unit, while 89 of 174 patients who were fully vaccinated had to be admitted in hospital. "A total of 76 of 99 unvaccinated patients had to be hospitalized, 12 required oxygen and five were in the ICU," he said.
Genome sequencing helps in understanding the difference between two variants of the same virus and makes treatment more effective, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU