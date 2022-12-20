JUST IN
Minor quakes in Gujarat village create panic, experts say nothing to worry
Kerala CM Vijayan launches Jio 5G in Kochi, Guruvayoor temple premises
Expecting big investments, Assam grants industry status to tourism sector
UK researchers call for nasal spray vaccine for protection from Covid-19
Lok Sabha members demand 'Covid-like strategy' to curb rampant drug abuse
CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on Sep 5: Govt in RS
Health data not shared with insurance, pharma firms without consent: Govt
HC suggests Tamil Nadu govt to consider conducting TNMC election online
Weather disruption forces IndiGo passengers to wait eight hours in Delhi
Kerala Bevco records sale of liquor worth Rs 50 cr on World Cup final day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP govt buses to stop plying at night as accidents due to fog rise: Min
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Geo-mapping unauthorised constructions on Ganga floodplains in Patna: Govt

Centre told the Supreme Court that steps have been taken to identifying unauthorised constructions on the ecologically fragile floodplains of the Ganga river in Patna using geo-mapping technology

Topics
Ganga | Patna

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of submerged houses with flood waters of River Ganga in Patna, Bihar.
Representative Image

Steps have been taken for identifying unauthorised constructions on the ecologically fragile floodplain of the Ganga in Patna by using geo-mapping technology, the Union government has told the Supreme Court.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissing his petition against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the floodplain.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia the exercise will take time.

"Additional Solicitor General apprises this Court that steps have been taken by the concerned Ministry for identifying unauthorised constructions, if any, on the flood of the river plain Ganga in and around the location over which complaints have been made by the appellant by using Geo Mapping technology and it will take sometime to complete this process," the bench noted.

The top court directed the Centre to submit a report and listed the matter for hearing after six weeks.

The petitioner has contended that the tribunal passed the order without examining the detailed particulars of the violators encroaching upon the floodplain submitted by the appellant.

The illegal and unauthorized constructions and permanent encroachments on the floodplain of Ganga are creating tremendous amounts of waste, noise and generating vast quantum of sewage.

They are aggravating the risk to life and property of the dwellers occupying the surroundings since every year the areas stated in preceding paras go down under flood waters. The illegal constructions were obstructing the natural course of the river, said the plea filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha.

The plea said the encroachments were causing a deleterious environmental impact on the rich biodiversity and destroying the habitat and, thereby, the very survival of Dolphins, a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, on the stretch.

It said the tribunal failed to take note of the fact that a clean Ganga river was vital and essential to meeting the drinking water and domestic needs of 5.5 lakh population of the city as the groundwater in the district was contaminated with Arsenic.

A massive 520 acres of ecologically sensitive Ganga floodplain, stretching from Nauzer Ghat to Nurpur Ghat, in Patna, have been usurped. This stretch is prone to recurrent floods every year. A multi-storey building, belonging to the Takhat Shri Harmandir Sahib, has further come up since 2017 and parts thereof are still under construction, the plea said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ganga

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 21:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU