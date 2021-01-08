Puducherry reports 20 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 38,389

The union territory of reported 20 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 38,389, a top Health department official said on Friday,



The 20 new cases were identified after the examination of 3,411 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours and the toll remained at 636, he added.

As many as 36 patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours from hospitals.

The region accounted for 11 of the 20 new infections while the Mahe region reported nine, he said, adding the Karaikal and Yanam regions did not log any cases.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.45 per cent respectively.

The Director said that as many as 5.09 lakh samples have been tested so far of which 4.66 lakh were found to be negative.

The Health department Director said there were 343 active cases while 37,410 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.