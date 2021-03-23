87 new coronavirus cases in Puducherry, aggregate reaches 40,520

Puducherry posted 87 fresh



infections during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, pushing the total number of those who tested positive to the disease to 40,520.

The 87 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,972 people and these cases are spread over Puducherry 50, Karaikal 34 and Mahe 3.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the toll climbed to 677 with one more fatality in Karaikal region.

The man aged 87 years had no co-morbidity but had complaints of COVID 19 and acute coronary syndrome.

The health official noted that there are 480 active cases, and as many as 39,363 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

Eighteen patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 percent and 97.14 percent respectively.

The Director said that 6.55 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 6.08 lakh turned out to be negative.

He said 20,732 health care workers and 7,614 front line workers have been vaccinated against covid so far.

The second phase of vaccination, which commenced on March 1 has covered 19,212 people, who were either senior citizens (above 60 years) or those above 45 years having co- morbidities.

Meanwhile, Mohan Kumar called upon the people through a video message to stick to safety norms such as wearing of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distance.

He pointed out that of late people appeared to be slack and complacent in adhering to the safety norms.

He also said that the vaccination against COVID-19 was also now available and people should get themselves inoculated as this would be of help to prevent intrusion of the pandemic.

"Sustained cooperation of the people is of absolute importance to prevent the spread of pandemic and also the possible fatality in Union Territory," Kumar added.

