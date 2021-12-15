Gesture of respect: Rajnath touches feet of 1971 war veteran's wife

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday touched the feet of Dhanno Devi, the wife of Col Hoshiar Singh who was conferred with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, for displaying exemplary courage and indomitable fighting spirit in the 1971 war with Pakistan.
Devi was part of a group comprising Indian veterans of the war, their family members and 'Mukti Jodhas' of Bangladesh with whom Singh held an interaction.
The interaction was organised as part of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the war that led to the birth of Bangladesh.
"Had a warm interaction with the Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and the Indian war veterans who fought against injustice in the 1971 war. The Indian Armed Forces worked together with the courageous Muktijoddhas in their valiant struggle," Singh tweeted.
In his address, Singh paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers, sailors and air warriors who ensured the victory in the 1971 war by making supreme sacrifice while displaying devotion to duty.
He remembered the war heroes including Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora (then General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command), Lt Gen JFR Jacob and Air Marshal Idris Hassan Latif and others.
