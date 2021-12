No community included in list of Scheduled Castes in last 3 years: Govt

A total of 1,258 castes or communities have so far been specified as Scheduled Castes, and no community has been included in the list in the last three years, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the benefits of reservation are available to members of all such castes which have been specified as in relation to a state or a union territory.

"No community has been included in the list of during the last three years. A total of 1,258 castes/communities have so far been specified as Scheduled Castes," Kumar said in a written reply.

Responding to another question, Kumar said so far, 5,414 valid applications have been received on the Portal for Transgender Persons. Out of these applications, 3,846 have been issued certificates of identity and identity cards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)