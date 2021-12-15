Govt creating unique IDs of farmers enrolled under agri-schemes: Tomar

The government is in the process of creating unique identification (ID) of farmers who have availed agricultural schemes, Agriculture Minister informed on Tuesday.

"The unique identifier of the farmer will link the farmer profile with all the agricultural schemes, which have been availed by the farmer," Tomar said in a written reply in the

Highlighting the advantages of creating unique ID and its benefit for the farmers, the minister said it would help in provisioning the farmer's verification through e-Know Your Farmer (e-KYF) which would eliminate the need for re-submitting physical documents to different departments for availing benefits under different schemes.

It will also provide access to field-based and customised advisories as well as ease the process of accessing the damage to crops due to extreme weather condition, he said.

As on December 9, the government has a database of 11.64 crore farmers registered under the PM-KISAN scheme, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)