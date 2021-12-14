European Union, India strengthen cooperation on competition policy

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Top headlines: Amazon seeks pause on CCI review, India Inc's profit booms
Delhi HC reserves order on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI notice
Unchecked dominance in digital markets a concern, says CCI chairman
-
European Union and India have decided to strengthen their cooperation on Competition Policy.
The fourth EU-India Competition Week took place online on December 13-14 and showcased the commitment of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG Competition) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to step up their cooperation and technical exchanges on competition policy and law, according to the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan
Further, CCI Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta opened the event, emphasizing that the EU-India Competition Week is another valuable program organized by the European Union that is extremely relevant for CCI officers strengthening their capacities and building close association with the EU staff.
Also, the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to India, Seppo Nurmi, in his opening remarks, added that the organisation of the fourth Competition Week in India was a great opportunity for an open and thorough discussion on competition policy and law, and evidence of the commitment on both sides to strengthen their cooperation and technical exchanges, building on the previous years' Competition Weeks
Meanwhile, officials from both agencies were joined by officials from the Italian and French national competition authorities for a series of roundtable discussions. Discussions focussed on the practical challenges of competition enforcement and regulation on digital markets, building on previous year's discussions in light of recent developments, according to the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan
Also, the second day of discussions focused on competition law and enforcement in the pharmaceutical sector
Earlier, the Competition Week builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between DG Competition and the CCI in 2013, to deepen relations and strengthen cooperation between the two agencies.
Further, the MoU sets out the framework for discussion on competition legislation, sharing of non-confidential information on legislation and enforcement and technical cooperation between India and Germany.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU