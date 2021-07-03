Global coronavirus update: Argentina sets record for daily vaccinations

-
Argentina set a daily record on Thursday for vaccinations against COVID-19, with 402,305 doses administered as part of its national plan, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.
"The number of people vaccinated increased every day this week," the ministry said in a statement. "Since Monday, 1,358,446 doses were applied throughout the country."
According to the health ministry, 25,040,593 doses had been distributed as of Friday, of which 21,310,026 have already been applied, with 17,106,617 people receiving their first dose and 4,203,409 their second.
On Thursday, the health ministry convened researchers to begin a study on the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of a combination of doses of different vaccines.
Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said that the call was made "to look at all possible options and develop a joint collaborative project that will provide a solid, scientific response."
Meanwhile, Argentina confirmed 4,491,551 COVID-19 cases and 94,772 deaths as of Thursday, as social distancing measures to control the pandemic were extended until July 9.
