Global coronavirus update: Brazil reports 43,836 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Brazil's Covid death toll tops 500,000: Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga
Brazil reports 827 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours; total tally at 488,228
Brazil reports 85,149 new Covid-19 cases, 2,216 deaths in last 24 hours
Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 15 million
Brazil reports record 2,286 new coronavirus deaths, taking tally to 270,656
-
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,836 within the past 24 hours and the total number of cases reached 18,557,141.
The national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday that the death toll has risen by 2,081 to 518,066 people within the same period of time.
More than 16.85 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.
A day earlier, the country confirmed record 64,903 new coronavirus cases, with 1,893 fatalities.
Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 604,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 182.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.94 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU