Odisha CM disburses Rs 386 cr as Covid assistance for landless farmers

Chief Minister on Wednesday disbursed a COVID-19 package of Rs 386 crore for landless farmers under KALIA "Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation" Scheme.

According to the state government, 18 lakh registered farmers will be benefited from the scheme and the money will be directly deposited in their bank accounts.

Under the assistance, each landless farmer would get additional Rs 1,000 apart from the installment under the KALIA scheme.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister said, "The farmers, laborers and daily wages warmers are the backbone of our economy. We respect the sacrifices of the landless farmers behind all the successes of the agriculture sector. I have continuously demanded the implementation of recommendations made by the MS Swaminathan Committee and will continue to do so until it is met.""COVID has had a profound effect on the economy. It was the agriculture sector in the first wave that saved our economy. The second wave of lockdowns has had a profound effect on people's livelihoods. That is why the state government has announced COVID packages for various categories of people like farmers, laborers, street vendors, dairy farmers and others," he added.

Under the KALIA scheme, registered farmers in the state get Rs 12,500 in three installments.

