Global coronavirus update: Delta Covid variant detected in Sri Lanka

Authorities say the first delta variant in the community has been detected in Sri Lanka.
Dr Chandima Jeewandara, Director of immunology and molecular medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepra University says the delta variant has been detected in five samples collected from the capital Colombo.
Dr. Jeewandara says it's the first community detection. Previously, two people were found to be infected with the delta variant in a quarantine facility.
The delta variant was first identified in neighbouring India and is considered a more transmissible version of the disease.
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase of positive cases and deaths since April because of the celebrations and shopping by the people during the traditional new year festival.
Sri Lanka's total confirmed positive cases have reached 230,692 and 2,374 confirmed deaths.
