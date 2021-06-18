Karnataka update: Recoveries from coronavirus cross 2.6 million-mark

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
Gujarat begins vaccination of frontline workers; collectors, cops take shot
Assam election 2021 from March 27; counting on May 2: All you need to know
-
With 10,685 patients discharged during the day, recoveries from Covid crossed the 26-lakh mark in Karnataka, while 138 died due to the virus, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.
"Recoveries shot up to 26,10,157, with 10,685 patients discharged across the state in the last 24 hours, while 5,983 positive cases on Wednesday increased Covid tally to 27,90,338, including 1,46,726 active cases," said the bulletin.
As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 1,209 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 12,01,963, including 78,943 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,07,648, with 1,510 discharged in the day.
With 138 succumbing to the infection, including 26 in Mysuru, 17 in Bengaluru and 11 each in Dakshina Kannada and Davengere districts, the state's death toll increased to 33,434 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.
Out of 1,58,442 tests conducted across the state during the day, 42,640 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,15,802 through RT-PCR method.
Positivity rate dipped to 3.77 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.30 per cent across the state on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 1,46,236 people, including 57,663 above 45 years and 81,743 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.
"Cumulatively, 1,78,01,556 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.
--IANS
fb/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU