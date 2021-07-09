Global coronavirus update: Myanmar to reclose schools due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Myanmar military deepens violence with new air attacks on civilians in east
India condemns violence in Myanmar, calls for release of detained leaders
Myanmar: Beijing in dilemma as several Chinese-invested factories torched
Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar military coup
-
Myanmar will temporarily close all schools of basic education once again, due to the recent detection of highly infectious COVID-19 virus variants in the Asian country, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports late Thursday.
The closure of basic education schools including private schools and Buddhist monastic schools, after a reopening last month, was set to start from Friday and last through July 23.
On Thursday, Myanmar reported 4,132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 180,055. In addition, the COVID-19 related death toll rose to 3,621 with 51 new deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU