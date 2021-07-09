Patnaik seeks cooperation of all for smooth conduct of Puri Ratha Yatra

-
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the cooperation of all including devotees for the smooth conduction of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra this year with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
According to a press release, CM reviewed the preparation for Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Reviewing the arrangements through video conferencing, Patnaik thanked everyone for their cooperation in successfully organizing the Rath Yatra last year and sought cooperation from Puri residence and servitors for this year's Rath Yatra and stated that amid COVID-19, like last year, this year also devotees can watch the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath through TV and Social media platforms, a press release informed.
During the meeting, Patnaik said like last year, this year we are going through a critical situation the pandemic, hence the whole world will witness Car Festival through television and social media, accordingly, all the rituals of loads Jagannath should be done timely by following the COVID-19 guidelines.
Speaking about the pandemic Patnaik said that "Although the second wave of COVID is coming down, the danger is not over yet. The Chief Minister seeks Mahaprabhu's to conduct of Rath Yatra smoothly.Joining the meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Nab Das said that special arrangements have been made for Rath Yatra amid COVID-19, arrangements have been done for RT-PCR testing of all servitors, Police, and administrative personnel, besides along with other medical emergency units.
DGP, Abhay stated at the meeting that "All security measures have been taken up by the police administration for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra.
