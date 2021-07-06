Global coronavirus update: UK reports another 27,334 coronavirus cases

-
-
Britain has reported another 27,334 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,930,534, according to official figures released on Monday.
The country also recorded another nine coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,231. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 45.3 million people in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and over 33.7 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.
The British government is set to reveal the details of the final step of England's roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions later on Monday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously announced a four-week delay to the final step of England's roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.
However, Welsh health official has said that further lockdown in Wales will not be ruled out as the number of local Covid-19 cases is rising, a media report said on Monday.
There may be a new variant that escapes our vaccines, so "I can't make those kind of predictions", said Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
Sky News also quoted Morgan as saying that Wales will not be rushed into making a decision about scrapping its coronavirus restrictions despite England's plan to do so on July 19.
The British government is only responsible for coronavirus restrictions in England. The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies in relation to public health matters.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the US as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.
--IANS
int/rs
