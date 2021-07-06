Bangladesh extends 'strict' nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till July 14

-
-
Bangladesh on Monday again extended the ongoing "strict" nationwide lockdown until July 14 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.
In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the ongoing restrictions will remain effective until July 14 midnight. Bangladesh extended the lockdown, a day after the daily coronavirus deaths reached a record high.
On Sunday, the health authorities reported 153 deaths in a single day, the highest since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh last year. With the latest tally, the countrywide death toll now stands at 15,065, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Meanwhile, another 8,661 people tested positive over the 24-hour period, raising the total caseload in the country to 944,917.
The daily test positivity rate in the country now stands at 28.99 per cent, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Earlier on June 30, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification imposing a number of restrictions as part of the lockdown measure from July 1 to July 7.
