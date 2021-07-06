JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

A tune of the times: Online classes hit the right note amid Covid blues
Business Standard

Germany's Covid-19 vaccination campaign slows down: Robert Koch Institute

Germany's Covid-19 vaccination campaign slowed down as administered vaccine doses decreased by 10.7 per cent to 616,396 during the first weekend of July compared to the previous weekend, RKI announced

Topics
Coronavirus | Vaccination | Germany

IANS  |  Berlin 

coronavirus, vaccination, vaccine, germany, elderly, old, senior citizens
People sit in waiting area at the opening of the vaccination for the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccination against Covid-19 disease in Cologne, Germany

Germany's Covid-19 vaccination campaign slowed down as administered vaccine doses decreased by 10.7 per cent to 616,396 during the first weekend of July compared to the previous weekend, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.

Average daily vaccine doses used in Germany fell to around 702,000, according to the federal agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention. At peak times in mid-June, the national average had been over 840,000, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Vaccination centres across Germany are increasingly reporting people not turning up for a second shot and several health experts have called for fines to be imposed if people miss their vaccination appointments without cancellation.

Not keeping the vaccination appointment was "showing a lack of solidarity towards those who want to have an appointment faster," said president of the Berlin Red Cross Mario Czaja, who had initiated the discussion with his demand for a fine of 25 to 30 euros ($29.7 to $35.7) on Friday.

The German government opposed any fines, federal spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a press conference on Monday, appealing to people to cancel unused vaccination appointments to make full use of slots and doses.

Almost 32.4 million people in Germany had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 38.9 per cent, according to the RKI.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 06 2021. 06:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU