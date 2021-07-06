Germany's Covid-19 vaccination campaign slows down: Robert Koch Institute

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus pandemic: Germany accelerates Covid-19 vaccination drive
Germany imposes stricter coronavirus measures nationwide till January end
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Lopsided rivalry: Anguished England takes on Germany at Euro 2020
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
-
Germany's Covid-19 vaccination campaign slowed down as administered vaccine doses decreased by 10.7 per cent to 616,396 during the first weekend of July compared to the previous weekend, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.
Average daily vaccine doses used in Germany fell to around 702,000, according to the federal agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention. At peak times in mid-June, the national average had been over 840,000, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Vaccination centres across Germany are increasingly reporting people not turning up for a second shot and several health experts have called for fines to be imposed if people miss their vaccination appointments without cancellation.
Not keeping the vaccination appointment was "showing a lack of solidarity towards those who want to have an appointment faster," said president of the Berlin Red Cross Mario Czaja, who had initiated the discussion with his demand for a fine of 25 to 30 euros ($29.7 to $35.7) on Friday.
The German government opposed any fines, federal spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a press conference on Monday, appealing to people to cancel unused vaccination appointments to make full use of slots and doses.
Almost 32.4 million people in Germany had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 38.9 per cent, according to the RKI.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU