Global Covid-19 caseload tops 239 mn, deaths surged to 4.87 mn

The global caseload has topped 239 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.87 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.53 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 239,115,805, 4,873,400 and 6,533,844,047, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,681,561 and 719,515, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,001,743 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,597,949), the UK (8,311,654), Russia (7,742,899), Turkey (7,540,193), France (7,164,924), Iran (5,742,083), Argentina (5,268,653), Spain (4,980,206), Colombia (4,975,656), Italy (4,707,087), Germany (4,343,591), Indonesia (4,231,046) and Mexico (3,732,429), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (601,574), India (451,189), Mexico (282,773), Russia (215,438), Peru (199,727), Indonesia (142,811), the UK (138,487), Italy (131,421), Colombia (126,726), Iran (123,275), France (118,080) and Argentina (115,582).

