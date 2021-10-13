Over 960 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in India, says Govt

-
ALSO READ
India has overtaken US in total vaccine doses administered: Health Ministry
Over 800 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India
Covid-19 pandemic: At 10 million, India administers most doses in a day
Over 187,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday
Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 660 mn: Health min
-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 96 crore with more than 32 lakh jabs administered on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
This is according to the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
Cumulatively, 38,99,42,616 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 10,69,40,919 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.
The ministry further said that cumulatively 69,09,35,778 first doses have been administered while 27,68,72,767 second doses have been administered.
On Wednesday, 32,36,997 doses were administered as the vaccination coverage reached 96,78,08,545, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU