Covid-19: Maha logs 2,219 new cases, 49 deaths; 3,139 recover

The daily coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra continued to remain above 2,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, which took its overall caseload to 65,83,896, the state health department said.
A total of 2,219 cases were added during the day.
On Monday, the daily count had gone below the 2,000-mark with 1,736 cases. However, on Tuesday, the tally grew by 2,069 cases, an official said.
The death toll went up by 49 to 1,39,670 on Wednesday, while the state had reported 43 and 36 fatalities on Tuesday and Monday respectively.
With 3,139 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count went up to 64,11,075.
There are 29,555 coronavirus patients who are under treatment at present.
The state has 2,32,261 people in home quarantine and another 1,122 in institutional quarantine, the official said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.38 per cent and fatality rate at 2.12 per cent, he added.
The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,05,46,572 as 1,26,057 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.
Mumbai city reported the highest 477 new infections and three deaths, taking the state capital's cumulative figures to 7,49,936 and 16,167, respectively, he said. Pune city reported 146 infections during the day, but no death.
Out of the eight regions of Maharashtra, Mumbai region reported the highest 915 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 672 from Pune region.
Nashik region recorded 403 new cases, Kolhapur 141, Latur 47, Aurangabad 32, Nagpur six and Akola three, he said.
Of the 49 fresh fatalities, 18 were reported from Pune region, followed by 14 from Nashik region.
Mumbai region reported 12 deaths, Kolhapur four and Akola one. Latur, Aurangabad and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality, he said.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,83,896; new cases 2,219; total deaths 1,39,670; recoveries 64,11,075; active cases 29,555, total tests 6,05,46,572.
