GMR Airports Infra shares settle with marginal gains after Q3 earnings

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GMR Group
Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure settled with marginal gains on Wednesday after the firm reported a PAT of Rs 104.82 crore for December quarter 2022-23.

The stock of the firm soared 0.79 per cent to close at Rs 38.45 on the NSE.

On the BSE, it went up 0.66 per cent to end at Rs 38.40.

In volume terms, 5.57 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 1.01 crore shares on the NSE, during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex index closed 242.83 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 61,275.09 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 104.82 crore for December quarter, against a loss of Rs 515.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review was Rs 1,766.36 crore as against Rs 1,364.13 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a loss of Rs 9.61 crore for Q3 FY23, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 28.44 crore, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 17:31 IST

