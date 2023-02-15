Kejriwal approves studying jammer technology for deployment in Delhi jails

Delhi Chief Minister has given his nod for the formation of a panel to study the best jammer technologies across the globe so that they can be deployed in Delhi jails to disable mobile signals, officials said on Wednesday.

The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) and comprises professors from IIT Madras professor and IISC Bangalore, as well as DRDO scientists, IB and SPG officers as members, they said.

This committee will suggest the technology to Delhi government for implementation of jammer system, including 5G in jails, they added.

