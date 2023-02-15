Union Cabinet approves 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for northern borders

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the centrally-sponsored "Vibrant Villages Programme" for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.
It will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunity in four states and one Union Territory along the northern borders, he told reporters.
The programme will help encourage people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reverse the out-migration from these villages, thus adding to improved security of the border.
The scheme aids to identify and develop economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources of the villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on Hub and Spoke Model through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 16:39 IST
