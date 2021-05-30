Goa Board chalks out scheme to finalise Class 10 board exam results

-
ALSO READ
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: CM Pramod Sawant
Oakridge Energy to solarise 1,000 KVs, Delhi government schools
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
UP scraps class 10 exams; abridged version proposed for class 12 in July
-
The Goa education board, which
cancelled its Class 10 final exams this year, has formulated a scheme for finalising the results of students based on their internal assessment conducted by schools during the academic year and an objective criterion developed by the board.
The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's (GBSHSE) executive committee met on Saturday and prepared the scheme, which will have to be followed by all the schools affiliated to it.
The scheme's draft lays down several checks and balances, including de-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices while finalising the results of Class 10 students.
The board has said in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in Goa, the Class 10 examinations, which were supposed to be held from May 13 to June 4 this year, stand cancelled.
"The results of Class tenth board will be prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board," it said.
Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam, according to the scheme.
"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," it said.
Schools affiliated to the Goa board have been asked to form a result committee, comprising teachers from their own institution and neighbouring schools.
The state board is yet to announce a decision on Class 12 exams.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU