Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails in Maharashtra; all passengers safe

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Five die in Chhattisgarh coronavirus hospital fire; probe ordered
China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border
The Lifeline Express: The world's first hospital train in pictures
Death toll from train collision in Pakistan's Sindh reaches 36, 50 injured
-
Goa-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed inside a tunnel in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, but there was no report of injury to any passenger, an official said.
The train - 02414 - was going to Madgaon in Goa when it derailed inside Karbude tunnel, approximately 325 kms from Mumbai, around 4.15 am, a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway, which operates the route, said.
A boulder had fallen on the tracks, which led to the derailment, he said.
"The front wheel of the locomotive of Rajdhani superfast train derailed in Karbude tunnel located between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in Ratnagiri region of the Konkan Railway," the official said.
A rail maintenance vehicle (RMV) has reached the site and an accident relief medical van (ARMV) having re-railing equipment has left for the site from Ratnagiri for the restoration work.
"Konkan Railway officials have also rushed to the site to clear the line," he said.
The Konkan Railway operates 756 km-long route between Roha near Mumbai and Thokur near Mangalore. This route, which is spread across three states - Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - is one of the challenging terrains with many rivers, gorges and mountains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU