Petrol reaches Rs 98.11, diesel at Rs 88.65 per litre in Delhi today

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a surge in the capital and stood at Rs 98.11 per litre and Rs 88.65 per litre, respectively on Saturday.

As compared to Friday, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 35 paise per litre.

Residents of Delhi say that they are facing hardship as have increased again.

"The situation is not right. There is no income and are rising continuously," said a commuter.

Petrol and diesel prices were also up again in Mumbai and stood at Rs 104.22 and Rs 96.16 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 99.19 and 93.23 per litre respectively and Rs 97.97 and Rs 91.50 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)