PM Modi to review future vision of Ayodhya development plan today

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
UP Budget: Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport gets Rs 101 cr
BS Reads: In plan to develop new Ayodhya, mosque conspicuous by its absence
Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 10 IPS officers in UP attached to police HQ
Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to conduct sero survey from June 4
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the future vision of Ayodhya's development today in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Sources had confirmed on Friday that the future vision includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.
Earlier in February this year, Adityanath had said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.
"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.
Speaking about tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development."
Last year on August 5, Prime Minister Modi had visited Ayodhya to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.In February 2020, the Prime had announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU