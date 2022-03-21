Goa CM's name to be announced today post BJP's Legislative party meet

-
ALSO READ
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa
Last rites of ex-COAS Gen Rodrigues held with full military honours in Goa
Denied BJP ticket, Utpal Parrikar to fight from Panaji as independent
Parrikar's son, local heavyweight, and AAP turncoat vie for Panaji pie
Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar loses to BJP's Atanasio Monserratte from Panaji
-
Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative assembly in Goa will meet on Monday in Panaji to announce the name of the next Chief Minister and the date of the swearing-in ceremony.
Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade confirmed on Sunday that Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan will also be present in the meeting as BJP's central observers to facilitate the government formation in the state.
"The BJP legislature party meeting will be held at 4 pm at the BJP office," said Tanavade.
Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, also the frontrunner candidate for the CM post, said that he will accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give him.
"I am happy that I was able to get 20 seats for my party. BJP observers are coming tomorrow for the Party Legislature meeting. Everything will be decided in the meeting tomorrow. I'll gladly accept the responsibility given by the party," said Sawant on Sunday.
The BJP will stake a claim and approach Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai to form the government.
Earlier on Saturday, Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss government formation.
In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU