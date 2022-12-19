Goa CM Sawant warns of strict action against those who harass tourists

Chief Minister on Monday said stern action will be taken against harassment of tourists in the coastal state and said people involved in such acts will not be spared.

Sawant was addressing a function here to mark the Liberation Day, where he inspected a parade and received the guard of honour.

The Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state by defeating the Portuguese in 1961.

Highlighting the importance of tourism in the coastal state, Sawant said cooperation from stakeholders such as taxi and tour operators is required for the development of the sector.

The state government is working towards creating a positive image of Goa with respect to tourism internationally, he said.

We are exploring different facets of tourism such as beach, hinterland, eco-tourism, wellness and spiritual tourism, the chief minister said.

People who harass tourists in the state will not be spared, he said, referring to an incident of last week wherein a group of American tourists who arrived on a cruise liner at the Mormugao port were sent back by taxi operators.

A group of 100 American tourists who had arrived at the Mormugao Port in Goa could not proceed on a sight-seeing trip after irate taxi operators stopped them from boarding designated buses.

Later, cruise operators had met Sawant and lodged a protest claiming such incidents would damage the state's tourism-friendly image and adversely affect the key sector.

Speaking about the state of the mining industry in Goa, the chief minister said the state government has been able to auction the mining blocks, which will help in the resumption of mining activities in the near future.

He further said the state government has cracked down on people involved in land grabbing and a special investigation team has been set up to deal with such offences.

