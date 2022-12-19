JUST IN
No plan to ban firecrackers: Environment minister Choubey tells Lok Sabha
Centre will introduce Repealing and Amending Bill 2022 in Lok Sabha
Northeast youth now have computer in hand in place of guns: Centre
'Kisan Garjana' rally: Farmers converge at Ramleela Ground, demand measures
Peace, political stability in NE since Modi govt came to power: Minister
AAP reviewing participation in Bengal civic polls, says party source
Maha being misled over 'fake' Twitter account issue amid border row: Chavan
Terror incidents in J-K down by 168% under Modi govt: Anurag Thakur
BSF thwarts infiltration by Pak drones at Punjab international border
Make cycling part of life to remain fit and to keep Earth green: Mandaviya
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nearly 200 nations adopt key biodiversity pact to protect 30% lands, oceans
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Let censor board decide on clearing films: BSP MP on 'Pathaan' controversy

The controversy around 'Pathaan' echoed in Lok Sabha as BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie

Topics
Censor Board | BSP | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

The controversy around Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song from 'Pathaan' echoed in the Lok Sabha on Monday as BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie, saying the job of clearing films should be left to the Central Board of Film Certification.

As the Lok Sabha took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindu feelings.

He said similar demands have also been made by an "Ulema board".

"It is a new trend, those in the government are demanding that the film be banned... Someone from the Ulema board also said the Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film should be banned," Ali said.

"The job of banning movies should be left to the censor board. There are many artistes among our members. Sanatan Dharma is not so weak that it would be in danger due to someone wearing a colour... Nor is Islam so weak that a movie may hurt it," said Ali.

"Such threats should not be made," he added.

Shahrukh Khan and his film 'Pathaan' are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the movie for "misrepresenting Islam".

The song launched last week has so far garnered more than 81 million views on YouTube.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Censor Board

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 15:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU