Goa coronavirus update: 903 new Covid-19 infections, 22 deaths reported

Goa's caseload went up



by 903 and reached 1,56,569 on Tuesday, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 2,671 as 22 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered persons in the state rose to 1,42,031 with 1,777 patients getting discharged on Tuesday.

The number of active cases is 11,867, the official said.

"With 4,720 new tests, the total of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,27,657," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,56,569, new cases 903, death toll 2,671, discharged 1,42,031, active cases 11,867, samples tested to date 8,27,657.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)