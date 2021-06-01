JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

DRDO issues directions on usage of anti-coronavirus drug 2-DG on patients
Business Standard

Meghalaya coronavirus update: 467 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported

Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded 14 COVID-19 related deaths, which raised the toll to 592, while 467 new cases raised the tally to 36,065, a senior official said.

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

virus, labs, coronavirus, bio weapons, research, biological warfare

Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded

14 COVID-19 related deaths, which raised the toll to 592, while 467 new cases raised the tally to 36,065, a senior official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 6,606, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the 14 fatalities, 12 were reported from East Khasi Hills, and one each from South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, War explained.

At least 769 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,867, he said.

Over 5.98 lakh tests have been conducted thus far, and 4.59 lakh people inoculated, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU