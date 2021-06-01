Meghalaya coronavirus update: 467 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported

-
Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded
14 COVID-19 related deaths, which raised the toll to 592, while 467 new cases raised the tally to 36,065, a senior official said.
Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 6,606, Health Services Director Aman War said.
Of the 14 fatalities, 12 were reported from East Khasi Hills, and one each from South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, War explained.
At least 769 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,867, he said.
Over 5.98 lakh tests have been conducted thus far, and 4.59 lakh people inoculated, he added.
