Goa coronavirus update: Logs 88 new covid cases, 120 recoveries

Goa on Saturday reported 88 new coronavirus positive cases and 120 recoveries, a health department official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 3,168 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality being reported during the day.
With the new additions, the number of cases in Goa rose to 1,72,431 and recoveries to 1,68,338, leaving the state with 925 active cases, the official said.
With 5,416 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Goa has gone up to 11,23,864, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,431, new cases 88, death toll 3,168, discharged 1,68,338, active cases 925, samples tested till date 11,23,864.
