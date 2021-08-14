Goa coronavirus update: Logs 88 new covid cases, 120 recoveries

on Saturday reported 88 new positive cases and 120 recoveries, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,168 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality being reported during the day.

With the new additions, the number of cases in rose to 1,72,431 and recoveries to 1,68,338, leaving the state with 925 active cases, the official said.

With 5,416 new tests, the total number of samples tested for so far in has gone up to 11,23,864, he added.

