Goa court to pass verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on Tuesday: Details here

-
ALSO READ
US iterates its support in court to India's request for extradition of Rana
Covid surge continues in Uttar Pradesh; night curfew in Lucknow
Apple loses copyright suit against cyber-security startup Corellium in US
Extradition hearing for 26/11 attacks accused Rana to be held on Feb 12
SC drops day's judicial work after paying homage to judge who died
-
A sessions court in Goa will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict in case of rape trial against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal.
Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told ANI that the court has scheduled the final verdict in the case on Tuesday during the morning session.
Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after being accused of raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He is currently on bail. Additional district and sessions court judge heard final arguments in the Tejpal case on March 8 and fixed the matter for judgment to a later date.
On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.
In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU