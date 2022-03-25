Goa government grants tax-free status to 'The Kashmir Files'

-
A week after making the announcement, the Goa government on Friday formally accorded tax-free status to Vivek Agnihotri's film "The Kashmir Files" in public interest "for disseminating positive message among public for ensuring that such events are not repeated in future".
A spokesperson for the state government's Department of Finance (Revenue and Control) said that the State Goods and Services Tax paid to multiplex, cineplex, cinema theatre owners for provision of service of admission and entry to screening of film "The Kashmir Files" from March 21 to May 20 will be reimbused by the state government.
The spokesperson also said that cinema hall and multiplex owners should not increase the base price of entry tickets "nor make any changes in the capacity of seats of different classes in the theatres during the said period".
