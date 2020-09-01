Goa govt done away with Covid-19 negative certificate rule on arrival

Airport on Tuesday announced



it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

The move came after the Union Home ministry issued guidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictions in place for the outbreak were eased.

In a tweet, Airport said, "As per announcements by the Govt of restrictions on interstate travel have been removed in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No more Covid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestic travelers."



In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport on upswing. AirIndia starts the connection between Goa and Surat from 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays, arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at 1105 hrs.

