JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

BCCI set to spend around Rs 10 crore for 20,000 plus tests during IPL
Business Standard

Goa govt done away with Covid-19 negative certificate rule on arrival

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

Topics
Goa | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Photo: Shutterstock

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced

it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

The move came after the Union Home ministry issued guidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictions in place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, "As per announcements by the Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have been removed in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No more Covid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestic travelers."


In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport on upswing. AirIndia starts the connection between Goa and Surat from 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays, arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at 1105 hrs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU