Goa govt ready to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI, if required: Sawant

Chief Minister on Sunday said his government is ready to hand over the case of death of leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in and contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

The state police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. These include two associates of Phogat who have been charged with murder.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said Chief Minister has already spoken to him requesting for a detailed investigation into the case.

Sawant said his counterpart told him that the Phogat family wants the to take over the case.

I don't have any issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to the CBI, the CM said.

Sawant also said the Goa Police are thoroughly investigating the case.

