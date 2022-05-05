Goa govt spent Rs 5.5 cr on brief swearing-in ceremony, reveals RTI query

-
ALSO READ
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest
PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, participate in a programme for women
Swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath-led UP govt to be held on March 25
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
-
The swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet on March 28, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP bigwigs, and lasted for less than 20 minutes cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 5.5 crore, according to a government response to a Right to Information query.
According to a response to a list of questions filed under the RTI Act by local activist Aires Rodrigues, the Goa government's General Administration Department has said that a Goa-based event management agency Vinsan Graphics was engaged to organise the gala event in March.
According to the response of the General Administration Department, nearly Rs 11 lakh were spent on seating arrangements and other paraphernalia for VIP seating arrangements, Rs 1.64 crore expenditure was incurred on creative decor, Rs 57.50 lakh on a six course menu for 10,000 guests, Rs 5.66 lakh on buffet and high tea for special VVIPs, among others.
Besides, Rs 8.25 lakh was spent on laying the red carpet, Rs 16 lakh on decorating the entrance gate and arch, while Rs 25.65 lakh was spent on pole branding on the road leading to an indoor stadium where the swearing-in ceremony event was held, the RTI response has revealed.
--IANS
maya/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU