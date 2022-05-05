TN develops new citizen-centric web portal for integrated service delivery

-
The Tamil Nadu government is developing a new citizen-centric web portal, 'Know Your Government' with the existing state portal being migrated to the new.
The IT department, according to a statement is also developing a new integrated service delivery platform, 'E-sevai 2.0' to replace the present one and to develop a common digital payment solution.
The 'E-sevai 2.0' will handle all consumer to government, government to government, and government to consumer payments.
A senior official with the IT department of Tamil Nadu told IANS that the new initiative will provide transparency in payments related to government payments.
To predict malnutrition among children in the age group of 0-5 using the Artificial Intelligence mode, the IT department is developing an android based App similar to 'Poshan Tracker' of the central government under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).
The state IT department is also in the process of developing the next version of Face recognition attendance system (FRAS 2.0) using artificial intelligence across the state using the Android platform. Sources in the state IT department told IANS that the FRAS 2.0 will be implemented in the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.
The state IT department also claims that the Data Purity Project of the department has helped in saving crores of rupees by validating data under various schemes.
