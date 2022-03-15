Goa acting CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting

-
ALSO READ
Pramod Sawant resigns as Goa CM; asked to continue as caretaker CM
Will investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa CM
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Goa assembly polls: CM Pramod Sawant trailing Congress candidate
BJP should confer honorary cabinet status to Advani: Goa Congress
-
Before leaving for the national capital, Goa acting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the new government will be formed after the election of the leader of the legislative party in the presence of the Central observer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Central observer (of the BJP) will come... a discussion will be done, and the leader of the legislative party will be elected and then the formation of the government will take place. I am going to Delhi today," said Sawant in Panaji.
The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the central observer for Goa and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan has been made the co-observer.
On Saturday, Sawant tendered his resignation to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji to pave way for the formation of the new government after the BJP won the popular mandate in the state.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position.
Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.
The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU