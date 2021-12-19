Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects

-
On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here on Sunday.
The Prime Minister felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.
He inaugurated multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao. He laid the foundation stone for India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.
The Prime Minister released a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in "Operation Vijay".
The Prime Minister released 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of Goa Liberation Movement. A 'Meghdoot Post Card' depicting a collage of pictures of different events during the Goa Liberation Struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister distributed awards to the best Panchayat/Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa Programme.
