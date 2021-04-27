Covid: Kerala sees biggest single-day spike with nearly 33,000 cases

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
In the highest single day surge, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 32,819 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 14,60,364,while the active cases mounted to 2,47,181, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation as serious.
Eighty-six health workers were among those who tested positive today.
As many as 18,413 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,07,680, Vijayan said.
The toll surged to 5,170 with 32 deaths.
The situation in the state was "serious", Vijayan told reporters here.
In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,41,199 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.4 per cent.
So far, 1,53,54,299 samples have been tested.
Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of cases today--5,015, followed by Ernakulam 4,270, Malappuram 3,251 and Thrissur 3,097.
Three districts reported over 2000 cases.
Of the positive cases, 265 had come from outside the state and 30,309 people had been infected through contact.
At least 5,27,662 people are under observation in various districts, including 21,460 in hospitals.
Ernakulam district has the highest number of people undergoing treatment for the infection--39,594, followed by Kozhikode 34,986,and Malappuram 26,188.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU