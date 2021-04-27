Covid: Kerala sees biggest single-day spike with nearly 33,000 cases

In the highest single day surge, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 32,819 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 14,60,364,while the active cases mounted to 2,47,181, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation as serious.

Eighty-six health workers were among those who tested positive today.

As many as 18,413 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,07,680, Vijayan said.

The toll surged to 5,170 with 32 deaths.

The situation in the state was "serious", Vijayan told reporters here.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,41,199 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.4 per cent.

So far, 1,53,54,299 samples have been tested.

Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of cases today--5,015, followed by Ernakulam 4,270, Malappuram 3,251 and Thrissur 3,097.

Three districts reported over 2000 cases.

Of the positive cases, 265 had come from outside the state and 30,309 people had been infected through contact.

At least 5,27,662 people are under observation in various districts, including 21,460 in hospitals.

Ernakulam district has the highest number of people undergoing treatment for the infection--39,594, followed by Kozhikode 34,986,and Malappuram 26,188.