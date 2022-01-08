JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Pune logs 4,348 coronavirus cases; district's positivity rate now 15%
Business Standard

Goa reports 1,789 coronavirus cases; positivity rate up to 23.25%

Goa reported 1,789 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 23.25 per cent, as the count was detected from 7,693 tests, an official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Goa | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus, health care centre, Covid-19, hospital

Goa on Saturday reported 1,789 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 23.25 per cent, as the count was detected from 7,693 tests, an official said.

The positivity rate on Friday was 21.72 per cent, he pointed out.

The tally in the state stands at 1,87,987, the number of people discharged is 1,76,907, including 170 during the day, and the toll increased by one to touch 3,531, he said.

The active tally in Goa is 7,549 and the number of tests conducted in the state so far to detect the infection is 16,66,034, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,87,987, new cases 1789, death toll 3531, discharged 176907, active cases 7549, samples tested till date 16,66,034.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 08 2022. 23:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU