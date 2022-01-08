Goa reports 1,789 coronavirus cases; positivity rate up to 23.25%

-
-
Goa on Saturday reported 1,789 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 23.25 per cent, as the count was detected from 7,693 tests, an official said.
The positivity rate on Friday was 21.72 per cent, he pointed out.
The tally in the state stands at 1,87,987, the number of people discharged is 1,76,907, including 170 during the day, and the toll increased by one to touch 3,531, he said.
The active tally in Goa is 7,549 and the number of tests conducted in the state so far to detect the infection is 16,66,034, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,87,987, new cases 1789, death toll 3531, discharged 176907, active cases 7549, samples tested till date 16,66,034.
