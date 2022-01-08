Empty market places in urban areas of Karnataka due to weekend curfew

-
Roads in many parts of urban regions of Karnataka wore a deserted look and market places fell silent with the weekend curfew clamped in the state.
The state government ordered week end curfew and night curfew for two weeks as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19.
Due to the lockdown, the bustling markets, malls, theatres and shopping complexes were empty.
The regular schools and colleges did not function in the state and students had to go for the online classes in many places.
In Bengaluru, police penalised people who were found venturing out unnecessarily without any valid reasons.
The government allowed essential services such as supply of milk, vegetables, hospitals and medical stores. There were no restrictions on operating the factories in the state.
There will be a ban on any congregation during the next two weeks as the state saw an unprecedented surge in COVID cases since January 1.
The state saw 8,906 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday whereas there were 38,507 active cases.
