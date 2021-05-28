Goa sees 1,055 fresh coronavirus cases today; reports 32 fatalities

-
As many as 1,055 persons tested
positive for COVID-19, while 32 died of the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the state health department said.
With this, the coastal state's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,53,456 and the toll mounted to 2,570, the official said.
The count of recoveries in the state reached 1,35,560, after 1,396 were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 15,326 active cases.
With 4,865 swabs tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,12,415, the official said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,53,456, new cases 1,055, death toll 2,570, discharged 1,35,560, active cases 15,326, samples tested till date 8,12,415.
