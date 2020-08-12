Goa tops in number of coronavirus tests per million: Health Minister

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Rane has said the state topped in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per million people.

Till Tuesday evening, 1,53,792 tests were conducted in Goa. So far, 9,444 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the coastal state, as per official figures.

"In our constant endeavour to test maximum people in the state for COVID-19, we are happy to announce that Goa has yet again topped amongst all states in the country for the number of tests per million population with 94,773 tests per million population," Rane tweeted on Tuesday night.

"Proud of our team Goa for their dedication and hard work," he added.

So far, 86 people have died of COVID-19 in Goa and there are 2,878 active cases in the state as of now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 11:54 IST

